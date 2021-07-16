Suspected gun-toting bicyclist charged in Allentown double shooting

A Buffalo bicyclist suspected of shooting two men in Allentown early on the morning of July 8 was arrested and appeared before Buffalo City Court Judge Phillip Dabney on Friday, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Jose A. Castillo, 29, was charged with a slew of felonies: two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of first-degree attempted assault and one count of second-degree assault. Dabney remanded him to jail without bail.

Authorities say that at about 2 a.m. July 8, Castillo fired "multiple shots" using an illegally owned handgun at two men who were walking east on Allen Street, near Irving Place. He then rode away from the scene of the shooting on a bicycle, according to the DA's office.

The victims, ages 26 and 32, were taken to Erie County Medical Center. The 26-year-old man suffered multiple injuries that required hospitalization. The 32-year-old man was treated and released.

Following an investigation by the Buffalo Police Gun Violence Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service, Castillo was arrested at an apartment on Schiller Street where prosecutors say he was found in possession of an illegal gun.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant DA Christopher S. Safulko of the Tactical Prosecution Unit.

