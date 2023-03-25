A suspected drug dealer was arrested Saturday when the Niagara Falls Police Department's Narcotics Intelligence Division and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an address on River Road in the Town of Niagara, Niagara Falls city spokesman Anthony Restaino reported.
Michael Paonessa, 33, was taken to Niagara County Jail pending arraignment on multiple counts of criminal sale of a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug with intent to distribute.
According to the report, officers seized 25 grams of suspected fentanyl powder, nine grams of suspected crack cocaine, 30 grams of suspected fentanyl tablets, packaging material and a police scanner.