Suspected car thief who threatened officers with stun gun leads police on chase

Police officers chased down a suspected car thief who threatened officers with a stun gun on Monday morning, according to the Amherst Police Department.

Police said Justin Poulsen, 43, was seen in a suspected stolen car and fled officers twice before he was caught with the police use of a Taser. Police said he was medically cleared and returned to Amherst police headquarters for processing. No charges were announced.

According to police, a vehicle was reported stolen about 7 a.m. Monday from 20 Flint Road. An officer located the vehicle on Englewood Avenue, where Poulsen was "standing in the door of the vehicle," according to a news release.

Poulsen refused to comply with the officer's orders and began to flee, police said, before the officer was able to gain ahold of him and a struggle began.

According to police, the officer had Poulsen on the ground when Poulsen was reaching into his pockets, at which point "the officer disengaged as there were reports of the suspect possessing handguns in the past."

Another officer arrived to assist, and Poulsen produced a stun gun from his pocket and began threatening the two officers with the weapon, police said. A foot chase ensued, with Poulsen running into a residence on Heath Street.