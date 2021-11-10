Suspect that prompted closing of Clarence schools now in custody

Erie County Sheriff's deputies apprehended the man who drove away from them at speeds over 100 mph in Clarence early this morning.
David E. Cottom, 50, of Akron, abandoned his car on Prospect Avenue in Buffalo and was caught on Niagara Street, according to law enforcement sources. No one was injured.
Cottom's car had a flat tire, and authorities believe he was trying to find another car.
The search prompted the closing of Clarence Central Schools today.
"Early this morning, we were informed that the Erie County Sheriff’s Office as well as surrounding agencies were currently looking in the area for a wanted suspect. To ensure the safety of students and staff, local law enforcement advised that we close school to give them adequate time to resolve the situation," Superintendent Matt Frahm said in a message on Facebook.
Law enforcement sources said an Erie County Sheriff's deputy saw a vehicle approach and tailgate his patrol vehicle on Main Street. The pickup truck nearly sideswiped the patrol unit then pulled over to the side of the road. As the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and the pursuit was quickly terminated.
The deputy identified the suspect as Cottom from a previous traffic stop and arrest.
The vehicle later was seen westbound on Main Street driving in excess of 100 mph. The deputy went to Cottom's home, and was told by his wife that Cottom was extremely distraught over their separation. Deputies discovered Cottom was seen driving by his house at a high rate of speed and deputies resumed the pursuit, sources said.
Cottom fled by foot in the area of Pineledge and Winding Lane. Authorities developed further information that Cottom had a gun, sources said.
State Police and Amherst Police as well as the sheriff's Air 1 helicopter responded.
"At this time, the Sheriff’s Office does not believe the subject is a danger to the public but believes the individual was despondent at the time of the incident," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Frahm said the district learned of the situation early this morning.
"I know that school delays and cancellations cause a number of hardships for our parent community. However, we will always err on the side of caution when it comes to health and safety, and as such, the Clarence Central School District will be closed on Wednesday," he said.