Suspect that prompted closing of Clarence schools now in custody

The vehicle later was seen westbound on Main Street driving in excess of 100 mph. The deputy went to Cottom's home, and was told by his wife that Cottom was extremely distraught over their separation. Deputies discovered Cottom was seen driving by his house at a high rate of speed and deputies resumed the pursuit, sources said.

Cottom fled by foot in the area of Pineledge and Winding Lane. Authorities developed further information that Cottom had a gun, sources said.

State Police and Amherst Police as well as the sheriff's Air 1 helicopter responded.

"At this time, the Sheriff’s Office does not believe the subject is a danger to the public but believes the individual was despondent at the time of the incident," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Frahm said the district learned of the situation early this morning.

"I know that school delays and cancellations cause a number of hardships for our parent community. However, we will always err on the side of caution when it comes to health and safety, and as such, the Clarence Central School District will be closed on Wednesday," he said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.