Suspect that prompted closing of Clarence schools facing multiple charges

An Akron man who drove away from Erie County sheriff's deputies at speeds over 100 mph and prompted Clarence schools to close for the day was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors.
After a hourslong search across the county, David E. Cottom, 50, of Akron, was apprehended when he abandoned his car on Prospect Avenue in Buffalo and was caught on Niagara Street, according to law enforcement sources. No one was injured.
Cottom's car had a flat tire, and authorities believe he was trying to find another car.
The sequence of events began Wednesday morning after a deputy saw a vehicle approach and tailgate his patrol vehicle on Main Street, according to a law enforcement source. The pickup truck nearly sideswiped the patrol unit then pulled over to the side of the road. As the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and the pursuit was quickly terminated.
The deputy identified the suspect as Cottom from a previous traffic stop and arrest.
The vehicle later was seen westbound on Main Street driving over 100 mph. The deputy went to Cottom's home, and was told by his wife that Cottom was distraught over their separation. Deputies discovered Cottom was seen driving by his house at a high rate of speed and deputies resumed the pursuit, sources said.
Cottom fled by foot in the area of Pineledge and Winding Lane. Authorities developed further information that Cottom had a gun, sources said.
State Police and Amherst police as well as the sheriff's Air 1 helicopter responded.
Still, Clarence school officials decided to cancel classes for the day at all of their buildings.
"Early this morning, we were informed that the Erie County Sheriff’s Office as well as surrounding agencies were currently looking in the area for a wanted suspect. To ensure the safety of students and staff, local law enforcement advised that we close school to give them adequate time to resolve the situation," Superintendent Matt Frahm said in a message on Facebook.
Wednesday afternoon, Cottom was charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawful fleeing from police, reckless driving and aggravated driving without a license stemming from the first incident. He was also charged with felony counts of grand larceny and second-degree criminal mischief. Other charges included a misdemeanor county of unauthorized use of a vehicle and issued an array of tickets including for speeding. He was to be arraigned in Clarence Town Court.