Suspect that prompted closing of Clarence schools facing multiple charges

An Akron man who drove away from Erie County sheriff's deputies at speeds over 100 mph and prompted Clarence schools to close for the day was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors.

After a hourslong search across the county, David E. Cottom, 50, of Akron, was apprehended when he abandoned his car on Prospect Avenue in Buffalo and was caught on Niagara Street, according to law enforcement sources. No one was injured.

Cottom's car had a flat tire, and authorities believe he was trying to find another car.

The sequence of events began Wednesday morning after a deputy saw a vehicle approach and tailgate his patrol vehicle on Main Street, according to a law enforcement source. The pickup truck nearly sideswiped the patrol unit then pulled over to the side of the road. As the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and the pursuit was quickly terminated.

The deputy identified the suspect as Cottom from a previous traffic stop and arrest.