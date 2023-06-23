Town of Tonawanda police are seeking a suspect after an apparent attempt on Friday to break into a gunsmithing and sporting goods store on Ontario Street.

Town police responded about 3:40 a.m. to a glass break alarm at Blue Tuna Guns when Lt. William Laugeman saw a gray four-door, 2013 Hyundai Elantra flee the scene. Laugeman attempted to stop the vehicle but lost sight of it on Grant Street near the Scajaquada Expressway.

According to police, the outer doors of the sporting goods store were significantly damaged and the interior glass door was shattered. Recovered at the scene was a 2017 Kia Sorento, which had been reported stolen in Buffalo. Police said the Hyundai Elantra that was initially observed fleeing the scene was later recovered at Sycamore and Herman streets on Buffalo's East Side after having been involved in an accident.

The Hyundai Elantra had been reported stolen in Kenmore, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at 716-879-6614, or call the department's confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.