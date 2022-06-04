Suspect shot after knife attack on Niagara Falls police officer

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition in Erie County Medical Center after he was shot Friday afternoon by a Niagara Falls police officer after another officer was attacked with a knife, Ann Harenda, a spokesperson for Mayor Robert Restaino, reported Saturday.

According to the report, the suspect charged at officers, stabbed one of them in the back and was shot as he attacked another officer. The officer who was stabbed suffered minor back and arm injuries, the report said. No further details were provided.

The incident began shortly after 5 p.m. when police responded to a call about a suspicious person at a Rite Aid pharmacy at 80th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard, Harenda reported.

The suspect refused to comply with commands, the report said, and attempted to flee. After police fired a Taser at him with no effect, the report noted, he allegedly took a knife from his pocket and attacked the officers. An investigation into the incident is continuing.

