Two months after a triple shooting at Club Marcella that left one man dead and two others wounded, the suspected 20-year-old gunman was indicted on one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Sharief McBroom of Buffalo, dressed in a black sweater, gray sweatpants and sneakers, was arraigned Friday afternoon before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case who remanded him without bail. His next court date is 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Prosecutors said that about 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 12, McBroom of Buffalo launched "a brazen and outrageously violent attack inside a crowded nightclub" that was observed by multiple eyewitnesses and captured on surveillance video. He also is accused of engaging in conversations on Facebook where he allegedly identified himself as the shooter.

Prosecutors said McBroom later fled the area was tracked by U.S. Marshals to Columbus, Ohio, and Binghamton. He was located Friday in South Buffalo where he was arrested on a warrant for a sealed indictment.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

McBroom faces a maximum of 50 years to life in prison if he is convicted on the highest charge against him.

In recent weeks, Crime Stoppers Buffalo circulated McBroom's photo and offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest which was raised to $7,500.

The shooting took place about 2:30 a.m. Feb. 12 at the club, located on Michigan Avenue on edge of downtown. Jorge Garcia-Leon Jr., 21, died at the scene. Two other gunshot victims, a 49-year-old man and a 59-year-old man, were taken to Erie County Medical Center.

A few days after the shooting, police arrested a 17-year-old from Buffalo who they accused of providing an illegal gun that was used in the shooting.

That suspect, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm – all felonies. Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman ordered him held without bail.