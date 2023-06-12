The suspect in a stabbing in a tavern Sunday night turned himself in to authorities Monday morning, Town of Tonawanda Police announced.

Zachary Meer, 29, of the Town of Tonawanda, surrendered in Tonawanda Town Court, where he was arraigned by Town Justice Daniel T. Cavarello on charges of first-degree attempted assault, a Class C felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to Town Court on July 10.

Police said the stabbing occurred about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the GFY Bar and Grill, 1866 Colvin Blvd., following a confrontation. The victim, a 29-year-old man, suffered a non-fatal wound to the chest. He was treated by paramedics, then taken to Erie County Medical Center.

