An investigation into the theft of dozens of parking meters around the city has led to the arrest of a suspect on 182 charges, Buffalo Police announced Saturday.

Peter Christopher, 51, has been charged with 91 counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and 91 counts of fourth-degree possession of stolen property.

According to the report, an investigation by detectives, detective lieutenants and lieutenants from the South, Central and Ferry-Fillmore districts began in mid-April when parking meters first were reported stolen.

Police said Ferry-Fillmore officers found Christopher's vehicle with six parking meters in it and arrested him.

So far, police said, 43 parking meters have been recovered, along with two parking pay stations and numerous coin canisters. Police added that they believe more than 90 parking meters have been stolen. They estimated that the thefts have caused more than $100,000 in property damage.