The Buffalo man accused of shooting at a car which crashed and fatally struck a pedestrian Tuesday night is now in federal custody, law enforcement sources said.

Clara Gomez, 58, well known in Buffalo as 'Claire,' was identified as the victim of the fatal crash outside the Metro station at Main and West Utica streets.

Marlon Servance, 22, was scheduled for a felony hearing Friday in Buffalo City Court after being charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment. The hearing was adjourned and he was technically released on $1 bail before he was taken into federal custody.

Authorities said that Servance fired multiple times with a gun at two women in an SUV Tuesday night while chasing after the vehicle. The women's SUV crashed into the corner of Main and West Utica streets where Clara Gomez, 58, known as "Claire," was struck. Gomez died at the scene.

Gomez was well known for panhandling in the streets and gained unexpected fame when she was featured on the cover of a Westside Gunn album.