Suspect in Salman Rushdie stabbing charged with attempted murder

The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie Friday as he was about to give a talk at the Chautauqua Institution has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault, the Chautauqua County District Attorney announced Saturday morning.

Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., was arraigned on the charges Friday night and has been remanded to the county jail, according to DA Jason Schmidt's statement.

Schmidt said his office applied for a search warrant that was signed by County Court Judge David W. Foley.

"Execution of the legal authority provided to us by that warrant has already occurred and is ongoing," Schmidt said.

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed multiple times, including at least once in the neck and in the abdomen in the attack. His interviewer, Ralph Peter Reese, 73, was also injured in the incident.

Rushdie's agent said Friday night that the author was on a ventilator, would likely lose an eye, that several arteries had been severed in his arm and that his liver had been stabbed. Rushdie was flown by helicopter to UPMC Hamot trauma hospital in Erie, Pa. where he was being treated while under intensified security.

Police described Reese's injuries as "minor."

Friday morning, witnesses at the amphitheater where Rushdie was scheduled to speak said they saw a man run across the stage and assault Rushdie. Staff at the Institution ran onto the stage and grabbed the suspect. A state trooper assigned to the event who was next to the stage then took Matar into custody, according to State Police.

The India-born author has been living under death threats from Iran for more three decades after the publication of his book "The Satanic Verses."

The DA's office is working with the New York State Police, New Jersey State Police and federal authorities in investigating the incident.

Friday night, the Chautauqua Institution held a community vigil. Michael E. Hill, president of the Institution, told the crowd that he met with Reese earlier in the evening after he'd been released from the hospital.

"What many of us witnessed today was a violent expression of hate that shook us to our core. We saw it with our own eyes and in our faces," Hill said. "But we also saw something else today that I don’t want us to forget. We saw some of the best of humanity in the response of all those who ran toward danger to halt it. I watched a member of our staff hurl themselves at the attacker. I saw Chautauquans rush the stage to help secure the perpetrator, making it possible for police to remove him. I saw Chautauquans who are doctors and nurses rush to provide selfless care while the ambulance arrived."