Suspect in 'random' Cheektowaga killing given deadline to decide on plea deal

A man accused of a "random" killing and shooting at a police officer at a Cheektowaga 7-Eleven has been given about five weeks to decide whether he wants to take a plea in the case.
Erie County Court Judge James F. Bargnesi on Friday set an Aug. 25 deadline for Travis J. Zukic to either take a plea or go to trial in November.
Bargnesi also ruled prosecutors may introduce into evidence at trial statements Zukic made to police after his arrest.
Zukic, 28, is accused of fatally shooting 7-Eleven employee Hannah E. Morse and shooting at an officer on March 1, 2020, at the convenience store at 475 French Road.
Police at the time said robbery did not appear to be a motive and that Zukic and Morse did not know each other. On Friday, a spokeswoman for the Erie County District Attorney's Office said further investigation did not result in any change to either of those conclusions.
"We believe this was a random attack," spokeswoman Kait Munro said in an email.
Zukic was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Morse, 23. He also faces a first-degree attempted murder charge for firing at a Cheektowaga police officer. The officer fired back at Zukic, but neither was hit in the exchange of gunfire.
If Zukic takes a plea by Aug. 25, Bargnesi said he would commit to a prison sentence of 25 years to life. But if Zukic goes to trial, there would be no sentencing commitment. If he is found guilty on both counts, he could face up to 65 years to life, the judge said.
The court needed to set a deadline to allow for timely preparations for the trial, Bargnesi said.
A hearing on whether Zukic's statements to police would be admissible at trial was held in May. The content of those statements was not disclosed in court Friday.
The March 2020 shooting happened on a Sunday morning, just after 11. Officers responded to a 911 call of a man with a gun inside the store.
"She states she's got a gun pointed to her chest," the police dispatcher told officers, according to archived police radio transmissions on broadcastify.com.
The shooting happened while a 911 caller from the scene was still on the phone with police. Zukic was arrested at the scene.
Investigators have not said whether it was Morse or someone else who made the 911 call.
If Zukic decides against a plea, jury selection would begin Nov. 8.
Zukic, who has been in custody since his arrest, remains held without bail at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden.
Louis P. Violanti and Paul Michalek Jr., Zukic's defense attorneys, declined to comment after Friday's court appearance. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Patrick Shanahan.