Suspect in 'random' Cheektowaga killing given deadline to decide on plea deal

A man accused of a "random" killing and shooting at a police officer at a Cheektowaga 7-Eleven has been given about five weeks to decide whether he wants to take a plea in the case.

Erie County Court Judge James F. Bargnesi on Friday set an Aug. 25 deadline for Travis J. Zukic to either take a plea or go to trial in November.

Bargnesi also ruled prosecutors may introduce into evidence at trial statements Zukic made to police after his arrest.

Zukic, 28, is accused of fatally shooting 7-Eleven employee Hannah E. Morse and shooting at an officer on March 1, 2020, at the convenience store at 475 French Road.

Police at the time said robbery did not appear to be a motive and that Zukic and Morse did not know each other. On Friday, a spokeswoman for the Erie County District Attorney's Office said further investigation did not result in any change to either of those conclusions.

"We believe this was a random attack," spokeswoman Kait Munro said in an email.

Zukic was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Morse, 23. He also faces a first-degree attempted murder charge for firing at a Cheektowaga police officer. The officer fired back at Zukic, but neither was hit in the exchange of gunfire.