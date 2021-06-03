 Skip to main content
Suspect in Niagara Metals killing found in Wyoming County
featured

Suspect in Niagara Metals killing found in Wyoming County

Matthew Figura Jr

Police say Matthew H. Figura Jr., 35, is a "person of interest" in Thursday morning's fatal shooting at Niagara Metals.

 Photo courtesy of the Niagara Falls Police Department

Niagara Falls police announced the man wanted in connection with Thursday morning's fatal shooting at Niagara Metals has been caught.

"The suspect has been found. Wyoming County Sheriff's have taken the suspect into custody," Niagara Falls Public Information Officer Kristen Cavalleri said in an email.

Police earlier said they were looking for Matthew H. Figura Jr., 35, who was last seen driving a black Nissan Frontier pickup with Virginia plate ULV3324.

Investigators believed Figura was headed toward the Southern Tier or Pennsylvania. He was considered armed and dangerous, Cavalleri said.

Figura has connections across the state, including locally in the Falls, Ransomville, Cambria, Lewiston and Lockport, she said.

Figura's social media pages list his occupation as welder, along with two different companies.

An employee at Diversified Manufacturing on Ohio Street in Lockport said Figura previously worked there for three months.

Vehicle used by suspect in Niagara Falls shooting

Matthew H. Figura Jr. was seen driving a black Nissan Frontier pickup truck with Virginia plate ULV3324, police said.

The search follows a fatal shooting of a Niagara County man at the Packard Road business.

Officers responded to the scene at 8:16 a.m.  

The shooting suspect fled the scrapyard at 4861 Packard following the shooting, Cavalleri said.

Niagara Metals workplace shooting

Niagara Metals, 4861 Packard Road, a scrap metal recycler in Niagara Falls, pictured Thursday, June 3, 2021.

When officers arrived, they found a Niagara County man deceased from a gunshot wound, Cavalleri said.

The victim was not identified. 

Niagara Metals shooting

Niagara Metals, 4861 Packard Road, a scrap metal recycler in Niagara Falls, pictured Thursday, June 3, 2021.

The Packard Road location is the headquarters of Niagara Metals, which has four other Western New York locations. The 55-acre site was formerly home to the Carbide Graphite Group plant.

