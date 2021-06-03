Suspect in Niagara Metals killing found in Wyoming County

Niagara Falls police announced the man wanted in connection with Thursday morning's fatal shooting at Niagara Metals has been caught.

"The suspect has been found. Wyoming County Sheriff's have taken the suspect into custody," Niagara Falls Public Information Officer Kristen Cavalleri said in an email.

Police earlier said they were looking for Matthew H. Figura Jr., 35, who was last seen driving a black Nissan Frontier pickup with Virginia plate ULV3324.

Investigators believed Figura was headed toward the Southern Tier or Pennsylvania. He was considered armed and dangerous, Cavalleri said.

Figura has connections across the state, including locally in the Falls, Ransomville, Cambria, Lewiston and Lockport, she said.

Figura's social media pages list his occupation as welder, along with two different companies.

An employee at Diversified Manufacturing on Ohio Street in Lockport said Figura previously worked there for three months.

The search follows a fatal shooting of a Niagara County man at the Packard Road business.

Officers responded to the scene at 8:16 a.m.