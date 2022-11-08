Suspect in Niagara Falls stabbing faces more serious charges after death of victim

The charge against a suspect in a stabbing Sept. 19 has been upgraded following the death of the victim, Niagara Falls city spokesman Anthony Restaino reported.
Al Villane, 32, of Niagara Falls, now will face a count of second-degree murder, Restaino said. He was jailed after he originally was charged with first-degree assault.
The victim, a 47-year-old Niagara Falls man, suffered severe stab wounds during a confrontation in an apartment building in the 700 block of 20th Street. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he died Tuesday morning.