Suspect in Niagara Falls stabbing faces more serious charges after death of victim

  • Updated
The charge against a suspect in a stabbing Sept. 19 has been upgraded following the death of the victim, Niagara Falls city spokesman Anthony Restaino reported.

Al Villane, 32, of Niagara Falls, now will face a count of second-degree murder, Restaino said. He was jailed after he originally was charged with first-degree assault.

The victim, a 47-year-old Niagara Falls man, suffered severe stab wounds during a confrontation in an apartment building in the 700 block of 20th Street. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he died Tuesday morning.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

