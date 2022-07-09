Suspect in Niagara Falls shooting arrested after standoff

A suspect in a shooting in Niagara Falls three months ago was arrested Saturday afternoon after a nearly two-hour standoff with police, the Niagara Falls Mayor's Office reported.

According to the report, Curtiss M. Griggs, 37, was taken into custody without incident and charged with first-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment. He will be arraigned Monday morning in Niagara Falls City Court.

The report said Griggs, who is sought in connection with a shooting April 4 in the 11 block of 19th Street, fled into an apartment building in the 2500 block of Pine Avenue about 4:45 p.m. when detectives tried to arrest him. Officers then secured the building.

Assisting at the scene were the Niagara Falls Police Emergency Response Team and Niagara Falls Police Department Crisis Negotiators, along with personnel from the Niagara County Sheriff's Department, State Police and State Parks Police.