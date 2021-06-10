Suspect in Niagara Falls police dragging arrested

A Niagara Falls man wanted by authorities for allegedly dragging a Falls narcotics detective from a vehicle while fleeing was arrested Wednesday evening, Falls police announced.

Officers with the U.S. Marshals Task Force, assisted by Falls narcotics detectives, located and arrested Donald Rodgers, 28, about 7:30 p.m. on Elmwood Avenue in the Falls, police officials said in a statement Thursday.

Rodgers was in possession of a loaded .45 caliber Taurus handgun, 6 grams of suspected cocaine, 20 hydrocodone pills and more than $1,300 in cash when he was taken into custody, police said.

On May 20, Rodgers allegedly dragged a detective while fleeing. Officials said the detective suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Rodgers is scheduled to be arraigned in City Court on felony counts of assault and weapons possession.

Maki Becker

