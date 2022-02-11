 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect in McKinley student stabbing charged with attempted murder
Suspect in McKinley student stabbing charged with attempted murder

McKinley High School

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting/stabbing incident at McKinley High School, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

The 17-year-old Buffalo teen suspected of stabbing a 14-year-old student at McKinley High School during a fight in the parking lot was charged overnight with one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

District Attorney John J. Flynn and Buffalo police were planning a news conference this morning to discuss the case.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, Buffalo police announced that a "17-year-old male" was in custody. He was arraigned shortly after midnight.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.

Wednesday afternoon, about 20 minutes after school had let out, two groups of students got into a dispute in the parking lot south of the Elmwood Avenue high school. A 14-year-old student was stabbed in the chest and abdomen and a security officer was shot in the leg. The student remains hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The guard was treated and released.

