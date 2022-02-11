Suspect in McKinley student stabbing charged with attempted murder

The 17-year-old Buffalo teen suspected of stabbing a 14-year-old student at McKinley High School during a fight in the parking lot was charged overnight with one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

District Attorney John J. Flynn and Buffalo police were planning a news conference this morning to discuss the case.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, Buffalo police announced that a "17-year-old male" was in custody. He was arraigned shortly after midnight.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.

Wednesday afternoon, about 20 minutes after school had let out, two groups of students got into a dispute in the parking lot south of the Elmwood Avenue high school. A 14-year-old student was stabbed in the chest and abdomen and a security officer was shot in the leg. The student remains hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The guard was treated and released.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.