Suspect in January slaying in Buffalo nabbed in Dallas

A 26-year-old Buffalo man has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in a January fatal shooting in a Doat Street convenience store, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Rickey L. Bryant, who has been accused in the slaying of 35-year-old Tony D. Rookard, was taken into custody in Dallas by the U.S. Marshals Service, the District Attorney's Office said.

Rookard was shot multiple times at about 2 p.m. Jan. 19 inside Doat Express, 160 Doat. He died at the scene.

Bryant faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case ordered Bryant held without bail, prosecutors said.