The 19-year-old suspect in the hit-and-run of a Town of Tonawanda police officer Monday night that left the officer badly injured and hospitalized was allegedly driving a stolen Kia.

According to prosecutors, it is far from the first time the Dareious Akbar of Buffalo has been accused of a crime.

When he was arrested Tuesday, Akbar was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty earlier this spring in another vehicle theft – in this case a 2021 Kia Soul that was stolen from Tonawanda. On Oct. 22, Buffalo police observed him speeding on Seneca Street and then swerving into the wrong side of traffic before abandoning the vehicle and then being taken into custody while on foot.

Two other criminal cases against him are pending, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a statement.

He is also facing charges in Amherst related to the theft of a 2019 Dodge Ram reported stolen from Hamburg. Neighbors also reported items stolen from their parked vehicles. Akbar was arrested on May 23 and charged with using the victims' debit and credit cards to make unauthorized purchased in Amherst.

And on the afternoon of April 16, Lackawanna police said he pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at a person, but the weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

While he was allowed to remain free after the three previous incidents, Akbar was denied bail and was being held Wednesday in the Erie County Holding Center.

Akbar was arraigned Tuesday evening before Tonawanda Town Justice J. Mark Gruber on one count each of second-degree attempted murder; aggravated assault upon a police officer; first-degree assault; and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. June 5.

In the most recent case against Akbar, prosecutors say that about 8 p.m. Monday, Town of Tonawanda police officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that drove through a red light at Sheridan Drive and Sheridan-Parkside Drive.

That vehicle, a 2019 Kia Sportage, turned out to have been reported stolen earlier Monday from East Aurora.

Authorities say that Akbar was behind the wheel when he "allegedly drove off and dragged one of the police officers." Akbar was arrested the next day.

Officer David Piatek remained hospitalized at Erie County Medical Center Wednesday with serious injuries.

Auto thefts have been on the rise in the region since late last year, but especially over the first four months of 2023, according to data provided by several local police departments.

Police have said much of the surge is due to thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles thanks to a national social media trend of videos showing how to start and steal them.

It was the second time in four months that an area police officer has been seriously injured by the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle.

Akbar already was facing up to four years in prison on the Buffalo case after pleading guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He is scheduled for sentencing in that case at 2 p.m. July 6 before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. He released on his own recognizance until the sentencing.

In the Amherst case, he was charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was released on his own recognizance because the charges do not qualify for bail.

In the Lackawanna case, he was charged with second-degree menacing. He was given an appearance ticket and was scheduled to return to Lackawanna court on June 6.

Records show he was arrested at least two other times by Buffalo police. In September, he was one of three people arrested a victim called 911 to report that their 2019 Kia Optima was stolen and they found it in parked in a lot. Officers arrested the three people allegedly found inside, including Akbar. Police found screw drivers in the vehicle and that it had a broken ignition.

In December, Akbar as arrested again following the theft of a 2021 Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle told police that the suspects drove up in a vehicle and jumped into his car and sped off on Salem Street. Police arrested two people, including Akbar at which point police saw that there was an active bench warrant for his arrest for allegedly failing to appear in court on the September case.