A Buffalo man charged in a fatal stabbing has been arraigned on one count of first-degree manslaughter, a Class B violent felony, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Timothy A. Austin, 36, also known as Khali A. Ali, is held without bail pending his return Friday for a felony hearing before Buffalo City Court Judge Diane Wray. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Austin is accused to stabbing 49-year-old Tremaine Mayfield, 49, of Buffalo, in the chest during an argument about 1 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Niagara Street. Mayfield was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

