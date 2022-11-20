Suspect in Cheektowaga carjackings indicted on multiple felony charges

A young man accused in a pair of Cheektowaga carjackings in September has been indicted on five felony charges, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Josue Lubala, 18, of Cheektowaga, was arraigned before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on single counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree attempted robbery and second-degree attempted kidnapping, plus two counts of second-degree kidnapping. He remains held without bail.

Prosecutors said the first carjacking took place at about 11 a.m. Sept. 13 in Cheektowaga Town Park, where a woman babysitting a 2-year-old child said a man opened her car door, showed a knife and ordered her into the passenger seat. He drove to an address on Wick Street in Buffalo, gave her $5 for a bus and drove away.

The second incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14 in the Alexander Community Center parking lot in Cheektowaga Town Park, where a woman reported a man with a knife entered the driver's side of her car and attempted to rob her, prosecutors said. She pulled the key from the ignition and ran for help. Lubala was arrested a short time later on Walden Avenue.