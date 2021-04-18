 Skip to main content
Suspect identified after body is found in MLK Park
Buffalo Police have identified a suspect in the death of an 18-year-old woman whose body was found early Saturday in a vehicle in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Mushagalusa Nankumba, 18, of Buffalo, was charged with second-degree murder and held in custody, according to police spokesman Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.

Police said they located Nankumba shortly after the body was discovered. An autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death. An investigation is continuing.

