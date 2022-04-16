 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect held without bail in Genesee County Jail after knife attack

  Updated
  • 0
A 29-year-old man is held without bail in Genesee County Jail following a knife attack early last Monday in a residence on Sandhill Road on the Tonawanda Reservation, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Jarrett C. Coniglio, of Bloomingdale Road on the Tonawanda Reservation, was arraigned in Alabama Town Court on counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, third-degree menacing, third-degree intimidating a witness, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

According to the report, Coniglio is accused of attacking another man with a knife, causing serious injury. The condition of the victim was not reported. Coniglio is scheduled to return to Alabama Town Court at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Coniglio previously was arrested on an assault charge after an altercation last July between two men on Bloomingdale Road.

