Suspect charged in Niagara Falls hotel room homicide

Niagara Falls police have arrested a 33-year-old man and charged him with a murder in a Niagara Falls hotel room Tuesday night.
Gilbert Cruz, a registered sex offender living in the Falls, was arrested after a high-speed police chase about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.
According to a City Hall news release, the homicide victim was a 56-year-old man, whose identity was not released.
He was found dead about 8 p.m. in a room at the Quality Inn, 7708 Niagara Falls Blvd. The manner of his death has not been disclosed.
The chase began in Lewiston about 3:05 a.m. and ended about 11 minutes later with a crash in Youngstown, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said.
Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said a Lewiston officer saw the car on Route 31 near Niagara University. The officer followed the suspect's Chevrolet Impala, which had been the subject of a police attempt-to-locate broadcast, while waiting for backup from other agencies.
Patrol cars from the Town Niagara, Niagara County, the State Police and the State Park Police responded, Previte said. In the meantime, the suspect's car had been followed onto the Niagara Scenic Parkway, heading north.
"A chase ensued once they tried to stop the vehicle," Previte said. Speeds topped 100 mph at one point, the Lewiston chief said.
"The vehicle wrecked at the end of Niagara Scenic Parkway where it ends at Lake Road in the Town of Porter," Previte said.
Cruz and a woman passenger were taken into custody. The latter was not identified. There were no injuries in the crash.
Cruz was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court Wednesday morning and was ordered held without bail pending a preliminary hearing Monday, Hoffmann said.
According to the state sex offender registry, Tuesday was Cruz's 33rd birthday.
He is rated a Level 3 sex offender, the most serious classification, because of a 2014 conviction for attempted second-degree rape in Buffalo. His victim was a 14-year-old girl, the registry said.
Cruz was sentenced to five years in state prison for that crime.