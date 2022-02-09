Suspect charged in Niagara Falls hotel room homicide

Niagara Falls police have arrested a 33-year-old man and charged him with a murder in a Niagara Falls hotel room Tuesday night.

Gilbert Cruz, a registered sex offender living in the Falls, was arrested after a high-speed police chase about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.

According to a City Hall news release, the homicide victim was a 56-year-old man, whose identity was not released.

He was found dead about 8 p.m. in a room at the Quality Inn, 7708 Niagara Falls Blvd. The manner of his death has not been disclosed.

The chase began in Lewiston about 3:05 a.m. and ended about 11 minutes later with a crash in Youngstown, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said.

Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said a Lewiston officer saw the car on Route 31 near Niagara University. The officer followed the suspect's Chevrolet Impala, which had been the subject of a police attempt-to-locate broadcast, while waiting for backup from other agencies.