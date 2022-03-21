Suspect challenges police search, statements in brutal sex assault case in Buffalo

Ayala knocked a number of times on the woman's apartment door and announced himself as a police officer, but he heard nothing from inside and no one came to the door.

He talked to two neighbors who said they hadn't seen her in several days. One neighbor told him she heard her arguing with a male inside her apartment during that time, Ayala testified.

He tried knocking again before he went back to his vehicle and called the person who called 911, he said.

In addition to reiterating how unusual it was for the woman to not show up for work and not call in, the boss also told Ayala that the woman came to work on the previous Friday with a black eye.

Ayala said his "suspicions" about the situation were raised when he considered what he had learned so far.

Additional officers and a lieutenant then responded to the scene. Ayala said he and a lieutenant knocked on her door at least two dozen times, in total, before they directed a maintenance worker to use a key to open the door. It had been about 45 minutes between the time he arrived and the time they entered the apartment.