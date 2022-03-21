Suspect challenges police search, statements in brutal sex assault case in Buffalo

Buffalo Police Detective Mark Costantino saw a woman on the bed with a bloody washcloth over her face.
He also saw what looked like blood spatter around the Riverside apartment, including on a dresser drawer and a laundry basket.
On that day in May 2019, the woman's injuries appeared severe.
"Some of the worst I've seen in my career," Costantino testified during a court hearing last week.
A short time after police found the injured woman, they arrested Bryam D. Bassett and charged him with brutally attacking the victim, including raping her twice over a 30-minute period a day earlier. He is scheduled to go on trial next month on four felony charges.
But Bassett, through his attorneys, wants a judge to suppress a variety of evidence found inside the Shaffer Village apartment on Isabelle Street that day and on a subsequent occasion.
The attorneys argued in Erie County Court that police illegally entered the apartment and exceeded their authority once inside. They also are challenging the admissibility of statements Bassett allegedly made while in custody.
Attorneys asked the judge to prohibit prosecutors from using as evidence at trial photos taken inside the apartment, including photos of the victim, as well as items later obtained with court-issued warrants.
"The whole nine yards," defense attorney Robert Cutting – who is representing Bassett, along with Florina Altshiler – told Judge Sheila DiTullio.
Bassett's defense wants to suppress roughly 400 photographs taken by police May 7, 2019, and when they returned to the apartment May 22, 2019, as well as sneakers Bassett was believed to be wearing.
Bassett, now 31, was indicted in June 2019 on two counts of predatory sexual assault, a class A felony, as well as two felony counts of unlawful imprisonment, according to court records. At the time of his indictment, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Bassett was accused of restraining the victim over multiple days and physically and sexually abusing her.
The class A felonies carry a potential maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.
Here's how the events that led to Bassett's arrest unfolded, according to testimony at the hearing by police:
About 9:23 a.m. on May 7, 2019, a police dispatcher sent Officer Justin Ayala on a welfare check to the apartment. The woman's boss called 911 to say she didn't show up to work that day or the day before, and she hadn't called, Ayala testified.
Ayala knocked a number of times on the woman's apartment door and announced himself as a police officer, but he heard nothing from inside and no one came to the door.
He talked to two neighbors who said they hadn't seen her in several days. One neighbor told him she heard her arguing with a male inside her apartment during that time, Ayala testified.
He tried knocking again before he went back to his vehicle and called the person who called 911, he said.
In addition to reiterating how unusual it was for the woman to not show up for work and not call in, the boss also told Ayala that the woman came to work on the previous Friday with a black eye.
Ayala said his "suspicions" about the situation were raised when he considered what he had learned so far.
Additional officers and a lieutenant then responded to the scene. Ayala said he and a lieutenant knocked on her door at least two dozen times, in total, before they directed a maintenance worker to use a key to open the door. It had been about 45 minutes between the time he arrived and the time they entered the apartment.
When police opened the door, they encountered a man who was standing in the middle of the living room wearing only his boxers, Ayala testified.
When they asked him where the woman was they were looking for, Bassett asked, "Where's your warrant?"
Eventually, he pointed officers to a bedroom, where they found her lying on a bed, the officer testified.
An ambulance was called to the scene at 10:20 a.m., according to police records introduced at the hearing.
Police did not have a warrant to enter the apartment, but in some situations are legally permitted to enter private property based on what are known as exigent circumstances, including to prevent physical harm from happening to a person. Police did not obtain any warrant that day to either enter the apartment or conduct a search.
Defense attorneys suggested there was no reason police couldn't wait to get a warrant to enter the apartment; that there was no reason to believe before they entered that the woman police were looking for was the victim of a crime; that anyone inside the apartment needed medical attention; that an assault had taken place; or that Bassett had caused the black eye.
Under cross-examination, Ayala was asked if there really was reason to believe there may have been an emergency that would have allowed police to enter the apartment.
He said if the person they were looking for was found to be OK, then there was "no harm, no foul."
Costantino, who was working that day as the on-call detective in the Special Victims Unit and had been working in the police department at that point for 21 years, said he was called to the scene by a lieutenant at 10:35 a.m.
Police brought Bassett to be interviewed at police headquarters. Costantino said while he was introducing himself to Bassett and explaining why he was in custody, Bassett seemed to be "making excuses why something had occurred at the apartment."
Bassett also asked if he was being charged with a sex crime, the detective testified.
Bassett spoke for "a couple minutes," Costantino said, and the detective said he asked Bassett no questions. He then read him his Miranda warnings and Bassett asked for an attorney, Costantino said.
When Bassett was initially arrested, police charged him with two counts of first-degree rape, a count of second-degree assault and a count of unlawful imprisonment, according to a police report and court records.
Several of the photos prosecutors want to use in the case were not taken by the police department's Crime Scene Unit, but by Costantino himself, with his personal cell phone.
Ayala testified police typically don't use personal cell phones to gather evidence.
"Not unless you want your phone subpoenaed," he said.
Costantino testified he still keeps those photos on his phone. He pulled out and checked his phone while on the stand just to verify.
"I've seen a lot of pretty disturbing things," the detective said, again describing this case as one of the worst assaults he had seen in his career.
He keeps the pictures, he testified, as a reminder "of why I do what I do."
A ruling from the judge is expected in several weeks. Bassett's trial is scheduled to begin April 25.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.