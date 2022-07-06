 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect arrested in Tuesday night shooting at Niagara and Hudson streets

Gun Violence Unit detectives have arrested a suspect in a shooting at about 9 p.m. Tuesday at Niagara and Hudson streets, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge announced.

Hady Rivera, 28, of Buffalo, has been charged with first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim of the shooting, a 20-year-old Buffalo man, is in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center, DeGeorge said.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

