Suspect arrested in March 24 shooting death in Olean
Suspect arrested in March 24 shooting death in Olean

A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting death March 24 in Olean, the Olean Police Department announced.

Theodore E. “Teddy” Coffie, 50, who was considered armed and dangerous, was taken into custody after he was indicted by a Cattaraugus County grand jury on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Coffie was charged following an investigation by the Olean Police Criminal Investigation Unit and the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation into the shooting of Alexis Figueroa Torres, 35, of Jamestown, in the 300 block of South Third Street.

Figueroa Torres was wounded several times and died after he was taken to Olean General Hospital, police said. It was Olean’s first homicide since 2017.

According to his obituary, Figueroa Torres was a driver for American Transportation, a Medicaid transportation service, and was the father of nine children.

Reporter

Dale Anderson

