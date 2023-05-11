WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously overturned the Buffalo Billion corruption convictions, ruling in two separate cases that government prosecutors took too aggressive a stance in bending federal laws to try to put supposed fraudsters behind bars.

Buffalo developer Louis P. Ciminell and Alain Kaloyeros, former head of the SUNY Polytechnic Institute, saw their convictions overturned. In that case, the justices ended the use of the controversial "right to control" legal theory under which a jury found those men guilty in 2018 of illegally steering a $750 million state contract to Ciminelli's company.

"The right-to-control theory cannot be squared with the text of the federal fraud statutes," which are limited to only protecting property rights, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the court.

Meanwhile, Joseph Percoco, a former top aide to then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo who was convicted of taking bribes when no longer working for the state, saw his conviction overturned for the very reason that he wasn't working for the state when he took $315,000 in fees to help steer state business to two companies. Federal prosecutors contended he could be convicted because he maintained a "special relationship" with the Cuomo administration.

"We conclude that this is not the proper test for determining whether a private person may be convicted of honest-services fraud, and we therefore reverse and remand for further proceedings," Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote for the court.

The twin rulings were expected after the justices held 2½ hours of oral arguments in the cases last November in which justices from every point on the court's ideological spectrum cast doubt on the Buffalo Billion convictions.

Even the government abandoned the legal theory that led to the conviction of Ciminelli, Kaloyeros and two Syracuse developers. The right to control theory, devised by federal prosecutors decades ago, held that people could be convicted of federal fraud charges even if there was no proof that they benefited financially from their supposed wrongdoing. Instead, under that theory, anyone who deprived a government of its "right to control" a project it is developing is guilty of fraud.

In the Buffalo Billion case, federal prosecutors in Manhattan charged Ciminelli and Kaloyeros with fraud because in designing the bidding process for the construction of the giant RiverBend project that now houses a Tesla plant, they made sure to favor Ciminelli's company.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

But those convictions seemed likely to be overturned after Eric J. Feigin, deputy solicitor general at the Department of Justice, announced at that November high court argument that the government no longer supports using the right to control theory in fraud prosecutions.

Percoco's conviction long seemed jeopardized, too, after the November oral argument where several justices expressed concerns about private citizens being charged with bribery, saying that could lead to the arrest of people engaged in nothing more nefarious than lobbying.

Ciminelli had been sentenced to 28 months in prison, while Percoco had been sentenced to three and a half years. Percoco, in his separate case, was sentenced to six years behind bars.

All three men, along with Syracuse developers Steven Aiello and Joe Gerardi, were released from prison last year when the Supreme Court agreed to hear their appeals.

And all those men will now remain free because the justices reversed their convictions, remanding their cases to the lower courts for potential further action.

“Building on its decisions in McDonnell and Kelly, the Supreme Court has issued a unanimous opinion holding that the government cannot use vague fraud statutes to advance novel and sweeping theories in prosecutions of political actors," said Percoco's attorney, Yaakov Roth. "As in McDonnell and Kelly, this prosecution of Joe Percoco was an abuse of the federal fraud statutes; it blurred the fundamental line between private citizens and public officials."

Cuomo's spokesman, Richard Azzopardi, tweeted that the unanimous ruling in the Percoco case "lays bare what this all was: Preet Bharara and Joon Kim’s abuse of the system and prosecutorial overreach in order to advance a political vendetta." Bharara was the Manhattan U.S. attorney at the time charges were brought in the cases. Kim was a top deputy.

Together, the two high court decisions on Thursday marked a continuation of a recent trend that has united the court's conservative and liberal justices: one that finds federal prosecutors overstepping their bounds in pursuing public corruption cases.

In 2020, for example, the high court unanimously overturned the conviction of two former aides to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who were convicted of wire fraud in the scandal stemming from the 2013 closure of access lanes on the George Washington Bridge. And in 2016, the Supreme Court unanimously overturned the conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, who had accepted gifts from a businessman that, in the justices' view, did not amount to bribes.