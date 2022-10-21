'Stuff of nightmares': Man indicted on charges he killed estranged wife in front of children

The Cheektowaga man charged with killing his estranged wife earlier this month in front of her three children a day after he was charged in an alleged domestic violence incident was arraigned Friday morning on murder and other charges.

An Erie County grand jury has indicted Adam R. Bennefield on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated criminal contempt and three counts of child endangerment, according to court records.

Keaira Bennefield was fatally shot in her SUV at about 8:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at Shawnee and Richlawn avenues, with the kids in the back seat.

"The allegations contained in this indictment are horrifying," Assistant District Attorney Ryan Haggerty said in court. "They are the stuff of nightmares."

Bennefield, 45, pleaded not guilty before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, who ordered him held without bail.

Bennefield has been in custody since his arrest Oct. 12 on Bissell Avenue, which followed a weeklong manhunt.

Here's the timeline of events in the case that's raised questions about whether more could have been done to protect the victim:

• Morning, Sept. 28 – Cheektowaga police receive a 911 call and respond to Keaira Bennefield's home on Barbara Place, where she tells them she'd been punched by her husband. Police said she did not ask to go to the hospital and officers didn't see a reason to take her. Police decide to arrest Adam Bennefield for harassment.

Adam Bennefield is found locked in a bathroom and, "due to the condition he was located in," police take him to Erie County Medical Center to be evaluated. After he leaves ECMC, police obtain an arrest warrant and tell Keaira Bennefield to call them if her estranged husband returns to her home.

• Evening, Sept. 28 – Keaira Bennefield posts a video on Facebook that shows her being beaten that morning.

• Sept. 29 – A domestic violence advocate for the Cheektowaga Police Department calls Keaira Bennefield, who tells the advocate more about what happened and mentions she has video of what happened. The advocate speaks to a detective, saying the case appears to be more serious than harassment. A detective asks her to upload the video to the police department's computer system.

• Sept. 30 – Police say Keaira Bennefield still hasn't uploaded the video.

• Evening, Oct. 2 – Keaira Bennefield calls police because she thinks someone's in her home. Police arrive and don't find anyone else there, and she shows them the video. Police determine the charges against Adam Bennefield should be upgraded to multiple misdemeanors.

• Oct. 3 – Keaira Bennefield signs paperwork at the police station about the charges.

• Oct. 4 – In a meeting arranged by police, Adam Bennefield comes to the police station and is arrested and taken to court. A judge issues an order of protection and releases him. Under state law, based on the charges Adam Bennefield faced, the judge was not permitted to require him to post bail before he was released.

• Morning, Oct. 5 – Keaira Bennefield, who was staying at her mother's home, dons a bulletproof vest as she gets ready to take her children to school. Adam Bennefield rammed his car into her vehicle, got out, pulled out a shotgun and fatally shot her, according to police.

• Oct. 12 – A tip provided to Buffalo police leads authorities to the area near Bissell and Walden avenues, where law enforcement officials take Adam Bennefield into custody.

Bennefield was paroled from state prison in 2015 after being convicted in 2000 of kidnapping his estranged girlfriend and another woman, as well as escaping from the Erie County Correctional Facility.