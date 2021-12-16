Student in custody after police recover loaded gun in Bennett High School

A shelter-in-place order remains in effect at Bennett High School after Buffalo police recovered a loaded handgun inside the school this morning, according to a Buffalo police spokesman.
A 15-year-old male student was in police custody, spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in a text message.
Police found the gun in a student's bookbag at about 11 a.m. after receiving a tip, DeGeorge said.
The shelter in place at the Main Street school was in effect as of noon.
No further information was immediately available.
