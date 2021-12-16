 Skip to main content
Student in custody after police recover loaded gun in Bennett High School
top story

Bennett-High-School (copy)

Bennett High School on Main Street.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

A shelter-in-place order remains in effect at Bennett High School after Buffalo police recovered a loaded handgun inside the school this morning, according to a Buffalo police spokesman.

A 15-year-old male student was in police custody, spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in a text message.

Police found the gun in a student's bookbag at about 11 a.m. after receiving a tip, DeGeorge said.

The shelter in place at the Main Street school was in effect as of noon.

No further information was immediately available.

