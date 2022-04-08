Student group leaders report harassment after conservative commentator's speech at UB

The head of a conservative student organization at the University at Buffalo says she was chased by a group of protesters and another group leader was punched and kicked after an event Thursday night featuring a national conservative figure hosted by the group on the university's North Campus.

Therese Purcell, president of the UB chapter of Young Americans for Freedom, said she hid from the crowd in a men's bathroom while being pursued by demonstrators after a speech by Allen West, a former congressman and Tea Party figure, in the Student Union.

The group's treasurer was punched and kicked after the event in front of Knox Hall, Purcell said.

Both filed reports with University Police, Purcell said.

Three separate harassment complaints were filed with police by three people and the university is investigating, a university spokesman said.

Purcell said she was worried for her safety when she encountered angry protesters after the event and the group surrounded her. She began walking to her car when between 150 and 200 students started screaming at her and following her, she said.

"They started to run after me and chase me," she said Friday in an interview. "I started to sprint in the opposite direction."

She ran into a classroom building, and another member of her group pulled her into a men's bathroom, where she hid and called 911, she said.

The group's national parent organization on Thursday night posted a string of videos on Twitter showing the demonstrators after the event concluded.

On Thursday before the 7 p.m. speech, the university said police were investigating "threatening anonymous social media posts directed at students protesting" West's speech.

UB on Friday said it was conducting a "thorough review of events and activities leading up to, during and after" West's appearance.

"These events do not define who we as a university are, nor do they define who we aspire to be," Barbara Ricotta, UB’s dean of students, said in a written statement. "As a university community, we will continue to strive to be a place where all students can express themselves, be heard and live their lives in a welcoming and safe environment that values diversity and inclusion."

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

