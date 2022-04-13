 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Student arrested after threat at Starpoint Middle School

A Starpoint Middle School student has been arrested after an investigation into a threat of violence at the school, Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced Wednesday.

The student, a juvenile, was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat, a felony. The suspect was released to the custody of his parents and given a date to appear before Niagara County Probation, Filicetti noted.

The threat was reported on Friday, Filicetti said. He added that Starpoint school officials worked closely with the Sheriff’s Office to guarantee that all students would be safe.

