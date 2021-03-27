Strong arm robbery prompts advisory from Amherst Police

Amherst Police reminded the public to be aware of their surroundings and to not leave purses unattended after a strong arm robbery Saturday afternoon in the parking lot at Walmart, 3290 Sheridan Drive.
Police reported that two Black males in their mid 20s forcibly took a purse from a woman in the parking lot at about 4:20 p.m., then fled in a gray four-door sedan that previously was reported stolen in Buffalo.
Police noted that there have been similar incidents in parking lots in recent weeks. Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police at 689-1311.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
