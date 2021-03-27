Strong arm robbery prompts advisory from Amherst Police

Amherst Police reminded the public to be aware of their surroundings and to not leave purses unattended after a strong arm robbery Saturday afternoon in the parking lot at Walmart, 3290 Sheridan Drive.

Police reported that two Black males in their mid 20s forcibly took a purse from a woman in the parking lot at about 4:20 p.m., then fled in a gray four-door sedan that previously was reported stolen in Buffalo.

Police noted that there have been similar incidents in parking lots in recent weeks. Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police at 689-1311.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.