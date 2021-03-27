 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strong arm robbery prompts advisory from Amherst Police
0 comments

Strong arm robbery prompts advisory from Amherst Police

Support this work for $1 a month

Amherst Police reminded the public to be aware of their surroundings and to not leave purses unattended after a strong arm robbery Saturday afternoon in the parking lot at Walmart, 3290 Sheridan Drive.

Police reported that two Black males in their mid 20s forcibly took a purse from a woman in the parking lot at about 4:20 p.m., then fled in a gray four-door sedan that previously was reported stolen in Buffalo.

Police noted that there have been similar incidents in parking lots in recent weeks. Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police at 689-1311.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: More infectious California variant of Covid-19 virus found in Erie County

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News