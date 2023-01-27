Strip club owner can spend more time at work while awaiting trial, judge rules

Peter G. Gerace Jr. has received a judge’s permission to spend more time supervising operations at his Cheektowaga strip club while awaiting federal trial on drug and bribery charges.

Since April 2021, Gerace has been restricted from spending more than four hours a day at Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club.

But a request from defense attorney Steven M. Cohen led to a recent order from U.S. John L. Sinatra Jr., allowing Gerace to spend more time at the club. Gerace, who lives in Clarence, can leave his home as early as 6 a.m. and must be back at home by 8 p.m., the judge ruled.

The Pharaoh’s owner reports regularly to a federal probation officer, and his movements are monitored by a GPS tracking device he wears on his ankle, Cohen noted in court papers.

Cohen asked the judge to allow Gerace more time to supervise workers in his club, oversee ongoing renovations and take part in tastings of new foods and drinks.

Cohen’s request was opposed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Tripi, who argued that Gerace has used his business location “to engage in serious federal crimes,” including drug sales and sex trafficking.

Indicted in 2021, Gerace has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to sell drugs and commit sex trafficking, maintaining a drug-involved premises at Pharaoh’s and bribing former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Joseph Bongiovanni. Bongiovanni also denies the allegation.