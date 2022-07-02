'Street takeovers' driven by social media shut down the Kensington; police intent on shutting them down

A sea of cars sat at a standstill on the Kensington Expressway last Saturday night.

People stood outside and on top of their cars. Music blared as some drivers honked.

It wasn't an accident or a freak snow storm that turned the 33 into a parking lot.

It was a party.

"They call these 'street takeovers,' " Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

Multiple videos from at least two "takeovers" of Route 33 have been posted to TikTok, showing what appeared to be dozens of cars stopped or barely moving on one side of the expressway. Some drivers spun their wheels until they smoked. People could be seen sitting on their cars and dancing in the street. A marked police car with flashing lights could be seen driving the other direction past the street party. In one video, fireworks are set off.

The takeover and the popup parties were discussed at last week's Buffalo Place Board of Directors meeting.

Buffalo Place Executive Director Mike Schmand said downtown was safe, but the trend is raising concerns.

Deputy Mayor Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney called them "a problem."

"It’s like whack-a-mole," she said. "Now they’re shutting down the 33 and having a party. It’s happening everywhere."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Versions of these street takeovers have been taking place in other cities across the country. They are especially popular in southern California. Videos from those gatherings showed huge crowds of people and cars blocking intersections as drivers do donuts and other stunts in the middle, with spectators standing dangerously close to the action.

For the last couple of years, Buffalo has seen "popup parties" in parks, parking lots and empty lots. They draw hundreds of people as word quickly spreads about the parties through social media. When police arrive to break up the parties, they often move to another location and start up again.

They have at times turned violent. In September 2020, a roving party ended in gunfire that killed a 23-year-old woman and injured four men at Glenwood and Jefferson avenues.

About 3:15 a.m. Monday, two people were shot at a large outdoor gathering on Franklin Street, between West Tupper and West Chippewa streets.

Gramaglia said these gatherings, especially those that shut down traffic, are dangerous and police are intent on stopping them. In the past week, the department started a new "popup party prevention detail."

"We are devoting a significant amount of manpower to this," Gramaglia said. They will be working throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend with a goal of shutting down the takeovers until they stop happening.

Patrol officers will work with detectives in seeking out the locations of parties and then also following them after they break up. They'll also be working with the Erie County Sheriff's Office, which is providing its helicopter for air support.

People participating in street takeovers may be ticketed or arrested and their vehicles may be impounded, Gramaglia warned. Also, anyone who is found to be organizing such events may face more serious charges.

"We're going to come at this from all angles," Gramaglia warned.

Drivers who find themselves inadvertently caught in a street takeover should immediately report it to police, Gramaglia said.

"But don't engage," he said. "Call 911. Report it. But don't get out and don't get into a road rage situation. Sit in your car and call 911. If you can safely get through it or around, absolutely."

News business reporter Jonathan Epstein contributed to this report.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.