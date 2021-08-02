 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stopped in allegedly stolen car, man faces multiple charges
0 comments

Stopped in allegedly stolen car, man faces multiple charges

Support this work for $1 a month

An Olean man is held without bail in Cattaraugus County Jail on multiple charges after he was pulled over in an allegedly stolen car Thursday, State Police reported.

According to the report, troopers from Olean and Machias said they spotted Derek W. Lockwood, 31, operating the car in Portville and stopped him after determining it had been taken from the Town of Alma.

Officers also discovered that Lockwood was in possession of items stolen from a house in the Town of Farmersville, the report said.

During the arrest, Lockwood was found in possession of methamphetamine, troopers said.

Lockwood is due to appear in Portville Village Court and Olean City Court later this month on charges that include two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, tampering with physical evidence, providing a false written statement and two counts of seven-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In Turkey wildfire, 'Miracle' goats defy flames

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme
Crime News

Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme

  • Updated

The former legislator told The News that he heard allegations from an investigator that he was "never meant to win" a 2012 election for a NY Senate seat and that his decades-long friends – Steve Casey, then the deputy mayor to Byron W. Brown, and political operative G. Steven Pigeon – had coordinated with the incumbent Mark Grisanti to set up Swanick as a spoiler.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News