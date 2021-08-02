Stopped in allegedly stolen car, man faces multiple charges

An Olean man is held without bail in Cattaraugus County Jail on multiple charges after he was pulled over in an allegedly stolen car Thursday, State Police reported.

According to the report, troopers from Olean and Machias said they spotted Derek W. Lockwood, 31, operating the car in Portville and stopped him after determining it had been taken from the Town of Alma.

Officers also discovered that Lockwood was in possession of items stolen from a house in the Town of Farmersville, the report said.

During the arrest, Lockwood was found in possession of methamphetamine, troopers said.

Lockwood is due to appear in Portville Village Court and Olean City Court later this month on charges that include two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, tampering with physical evidence, providing a false written statement and two counts of seven-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

