Stolen car suspect is a repeat offender, Amherst Police say

When Tyrell Patterson-Scott, 18, of Buffalo, was pulled over on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst on Monday, those flashing lights weren’t the first ones he had seen in the rear-view mirror recently.

Amherst Police said they discovered that this was the sixth time since September that Patterson-Scott had been arrested in Erie County for charges related to vehicle thefts.

This time, police said, Detective Julian Chinana spotted him at about 11:30 a.m. behind the wheel of a vehicle the officer knew had been reported stolen.

Patterson-Scott was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

