 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stolen car suspect is a repeat offender, Amherst Police say
0 comments

Stolen car suspect is a repeat offender, Amherst Police say

Support this work for $1 a month

When Tyrell Patterson-Scott, 18, of Buffalo, was pulled over on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst on Monday, those flashing lights weren’t the first ones he had seen in the rear-view mirror recently.

Amherst Police said they discovered that this was the sixth time since September that Patterson-Scott had been arrested in Erie County for charges related to vehicle thefts.

This time, police said, Detective Julian Chinana spotted him at about 11:30 a.m. behind the wheel of a vehicle the officer knew had been reported stolen.

Patterson-Scott was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News