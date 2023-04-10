A burglary suspect is jailed in lieu of $22,500 bail following his arrest during a stolen car investigation last Thursday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced.

Brett M. Holt, 32, of Medina, was arraigned on two counts of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony; and one count of third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony. He is held in the Niagara County Correctional Facility.

According to the report, a car stolen in Niagara County was recovered by Medina Police in Pride Park in Medina and Holt was taken into custody during an investigation.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau determined that Holt also was wanted in connection with two house burglaries earlier that day in the Town of Lockport.