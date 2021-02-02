Stolen car call leads to Buffalo police officer firing shot, vehicle crash; 2 in custody

A call regarding a stolen vehicle in Black Rock late Tuesday morning ended up with a Buffalo police officer firing one round and the vehicle crashing across town in the Genesee Moselle neighborhood following a short chase, Buffalo police said.

No one was shot in the incident, police said.

The incident began just before 11 a.m. on Peter Street. Officers responding to the stolen vehicle call "found two occupants in the vehicle who refused to exit," police said.

"One officer did fire a round," police said.

Other police officers spotted the vehicle near Floss Avenue where the vehicle crashed following a short chase, police said. Two people were taken into custody with minor injuries.

The Buffalo Police Department's Internal Affairs unit was investigating the incident, which is standard protocol when a police officer fires a weapon.

Maki Becker

