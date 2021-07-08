Still no charges in Donovan Drive shooting; Flynn says Cheektowaga case connected

Police have not charged anyone in connection with the Monday shooting on Donovan Drive that critically wounded a 3-year-old and injured three other people.

But Cheektowaga police have arrested two people on weapons and drugs charges. And on Thursday morning, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said they are considered "persons of interest" in connection with the Donovan Drive shooting.

Dequan I. Richardson, 22, was arrested Wednesday and faces weapons and drug charges, according to Flynn and Cheektowaga court records.

Also charged was Jonay B. Robinson, 25.

Police executed a search warrant at an apartment on Slate Creek Drive in Cheektowaga on Tuesday in connection with the investigation into the quadruple shooting, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Buffalo police announced Wednesday afternoon that a person they believed to be "responsible" for the shooting on Donovan Drive was in custody. They did not identify that person.