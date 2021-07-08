Still no charges in Donovan Drive shooting; Flynn says Cheektowaga case connected

Police have not charged anyone in connection with the Monday shooting on Donovan Drive that critically wounded a 3-year-old and injured three other people.
But Cheektowaga police have arrested two people on weapons and drugs charges. And on Thursday morning, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said they are considered "persons of interest" in connection with the Donovan Drive shooting.
Dequan I. Richardson, 22, was arrested Wednesday and faces weapons and drug charges, according to Flynn and Cheektowaga court records.
Also charged was Jonay B. Robinson, 25.
Police executed a search warrant at an apartment on Slate Creek Drive in Cheektowaga on Tuesday in connection with the investigation into the quadruple shooting, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Buffalo police announced Wednesday afternoon that a person they believed to be "responsible" for the shooting on Donovan Drive was in custody. They did not identify that person.
Neither Flynn nor law enforcement officials would say how or why they believe Richardson is connected to that case. Flynn said during a briefing with reporters that the shooting on Donovan Drive in the Ferry Grider Homes was the "genesis" of a search warrant that led to the discovery of guns and drugs at a Cheektowaga address.
Richardson and Robinson have been charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia, according to authorities.
Cheektowaga Town Justice David Stevens set bail for each at $175,000 cash or bond.
Both Richardson and Robinson were in the process of being transferred to the Erie County Holding Center.
No charges have been filed in connection with Monday's shooting, which also injured two 28-year-old men and a 27-year-old man. Flynn said today that 40 rounds of ammunition were fired in that incident and the police recovered an assault rifle and a handgun. Police also recovered cocaine, Flynn said.
The 3-year-old boy is on life support at Oishei Children's Hospital, he said.