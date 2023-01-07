Stiff prison term ahead for Jamestown drug dealer after guilty plea

A Jamestown drug dealer faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara to drug and gun charges, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Douglas Beardsley, 38, admitted to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of firearms. Sentencing is set for May 30.

Prosecutors said that Beardsley bought and sold large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine between September 2018 and January 2019, using residences on Linden and Forest avenues in Jamestown and employing associates, runners, social media and electronic devices.

When investigators executed a search warrant at the Forest Avenue residence in January 2019, they found two firearms, ammunition, quantities of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Ross noted that Beardsley had been convicted in Chautauqua County Court in 2005, 2009 and 2013 on various charges, including drug possession and attempted burglary, and is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.