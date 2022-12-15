Steve Pigeon's trial on child rape charges slated for December 2023

G. Steven Pigeon's trial on child rape charges has been scheduled for December 2023.

And by the time the former powerful political operative has his next court appearance in three months, his defense attorneys expect him to finish serving prison sentences on other unrelated convictions.

State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller on Thursday set the trial date after consulting with prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Paul Cambria and Justin Ginter, Pigeon's attorneys, tried to get the judge to set a trial date in 2024, citing a backlog of cases involving other clients created by the Covid-19 pandemic that are already scheduled to go to trial next year.

But Boller, citing "pressure from Albany" to move cases to resolution, pushed for the attorneys to find time next year.

"Surely you can find me two weeks," Boller told the attorneys.

Pigeon, 62, was charged in December 2021 with sexually assaulting a girl younger than 11 in 2016. He was indicted on six charges, including two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, a Class A felony that has the potential to carry a life sentence, if he's convicted.

"We have other cases that are older," Cambria told the judge.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Assistant Erie County District Attorney Cathleen Roemer told the judge any prolonged timetable would impact the already suffering victim and victim's family.

"It's a big deal," Roemer said. "It's a stress on them."

Pigeon – a former Erie County Democratic Party chairman who flaunted ties to Andrew Cuomo, and Bill and Hillary Clinton, and who advised billionaire Tom Golisano – had been in custody in the Niagara County Jail, but is currently housed in the Erie County Holding Center, his attorneys said.

Pigeon has previously described the allegations as "absolutely untrue" and suggested that someone might be setting him up.

Attorneys agreed to set the next court appearance for March 8. Ginter said Pigeon is expected to be released from custody in late February or early March.

When asked why they wanted to wait until Pigeon was out of custody before the next appearance, Cambria said inmates brought to court from the Holding Center must wear orange jail garb and shackles to court.

Boller asked why that was a problem, since he wouldn't allow news media cameras in the courtroom for the upcoming appearance.

Pigeon waived his right to appear in court for Thursday's conference.