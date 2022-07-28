Steve Pigeon sentenced to 1 year in prison in judge bribery case

G. Steven Pigeon, the once-influential political operative and former Erie County Democratic Party chairman, was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison. Acting State Supreme Court Justice Donald F. Cerio Jr. ordered that he serve the sentence concurrently with the four-month federal sentence issued Wednesday in a separate case.

Pigeon admitted in September 2018 he bribed a State Supreme Court judge.

That judge, John A. Michalek, who pleaded guilty to bribery and resigned six years ago, is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

Pigeon admitted he gave the judge things like free tickets to box seats at Buffalo Sabres games and tried to help Michalek get jobs for family members. As part of the scheme, Pigeon got information, including nonpublic information, about lawsuits to which he was connected.

Cerio admonished Pigeon for his actions. "What you undertook here was selfish. To be frank with you, Mr. Michalek got played. He believed you were doing one thing when in fact you weren’t doing any of that," the judge said.

Pigeon, shackled and wearing a blue jumpsuit, told the judge he was embarrassed and accepted responsibility for his mistakes. "I just wanted to say that I fully accept responsibility for what I did and greatly greatly regret the light it sheds on the judicial system," Pigeon said in court.

This was the second straight day Pigeon, who turns 62 next month, appeared in a courtroom to learn his fate.

Pigeon was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to four months in prison for making an illegal political donation to then Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2014 re-election campaign. Pigeon was taken into federal custody after Wednesday's sentencing.

In September 2018, Pigeon pleaded guilty to a felony bribery charge, admitting he bribed Michalek in a scheme that ran from roughly February 2012 to April 2015, prosecutors previously said.

Pigeon also faces criminal prosecution on rape charges. Prosecutors allege Pigeon raped a girl under the age of 11 sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas 2016, an allegation he has denied.

As part of his plea agreement, the judge previously agreed to cap any sentence at a year. Cambria said Thursday that with good behavior, he anticipates Pigeon will spend about eight months behind bars.

Since he surrendered to federal custody Wednesday after his sentencing in federal court, Pigeon was being held at the Niagara County Jail. Cambria said he expects Pigeon's terms to be served locally, but added that's up to the Bureau of Prisons.

The sentencing in this case was originally scheduled to take place three years ago and has been repeatedly delayed.

Michalek pleaded guilty to two felonies, bribery and filing a false instrument, in June 2016, when he also resigned from the bench.

The delays for Pigeon's sentencing in the federal and state cases came because Pigeon had been providing information to law enforcement agencies looking into political corruption in the region, sources close to the case confirmed for The Buffalo News.

Pigeon also was disbarred following his guilty plea, according to state records.

Pigeon has also been charged with sexually assaulting a child in 2016. Late last year, Pigeon was indicted by an Erie County grand jury on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, class A felonies – the most serious level – as well as first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. If convicted of the most serious charges, Pigeon could face life in prison. Pigeon previously told The News he believed he was being set up by someone.