State Supreme Court judge Michalski hit by freight train

An ECMC spokesman said he could not provide details about the injuries, but said Michalski was initially listed in serious condition and was initially treated in the intensive care unit. He said the patient has since been moved to a room outside the ICU.

Members of the judge’s court staff did not return calls from The News, and a reporter was unable to reach his family.

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the state court system, confirmed that Michalski had been hurt in a car accident.

“We were informed on Monday that the judge had been in a car accident and would be out for a period of time,” Chalfen said in an email to The News. “We have arranged to cover his civil and criminal case inventory in the short term and wish him a speedy recovery.”

Chalfen said he did not have information about Michalski’s injuries or how the accident happened.

Well-liked by many lawyers in the Buffalo area, Michalski has been a judge since 2006. Before that, he worked in a law firm and served as a Town of Amherst prosecutor for several years.