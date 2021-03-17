State sues Sheriff Howard over handling of sexual misconduct allegations in county jails

The full reports were provided to the commission after The News began asking about the matter late last year. The lawsuit says the sheriff’s officials took 1,001 days to properly provide an incident report that should have been sent within a day.

In a third matter, the commission’s lawsuit says the sheriff’s team failed to properly investigate a male inmate’s complaint that he had been sexually assaulted during a strip search in the Holding Center. While the Sheriff’s Office reported the matter to the commission, it did so incompletely, failing to mention the strip search, the petition says. Further, while the Office of Professional Standards and criminal investigators deemed the inmate’s claim “unfounded,” there was no sign investigators reviewed security footage, interviewed witnesses or considered the results of a hospital nurse’s examination for signs of sexual assault, the petition says.

Howard, who is in his final months as sheriff, took office in 2005. At the time, the Holding Center was straining as it held defendants arrested by police agencies around the county and defendants arrested by Buffalo police. In a stab at government consolidation, the Holding Center had just been asked to take city defendants who would have been in a Buffalo police lockup before arraignment.