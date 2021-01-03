State probe into brawl with Buffalo police could cost Grisanti his judgeship

To see what sanctions Grisanti might face, The News examined more than 200 Commission on Judicial Conduct cases, including seven against judges accused of behaving poorly during out-of-court encounters with police.

The commission removed one of the seven judges from office. Two of them resigned under pressure.

Four of the seven judges were publicly reprimanded by the commission but allowed to keep their jobs.

If the Judicial Conduct Commission finds that Grisanti’s actions constituted ethical misconduct, he could face a range of punishments, including removal from his job, which pays $210,900 a year.

Attorney Terrence M. Connors, who has represented many judges before the commission, confirmed that he represents Grisanti in connection with the misconduct probe. Connors declined to speculate on what the commission will do, but he described Grisanti as “an effective, hard-working judge with an unblemished record,” who should be allowed to keep his job.

“I just hope that these few minutes, out of Mark Grisanti’s entire life, do not destroy the career of a very diligent and productive judge,” Connors said.

What happened to other judges