The State Police said Thursday there have been "swatting" hoaxes across New York in which a caller falsely claims an active shooter is in a school.

"All of the reports are unfounded," state police said in a statement on Twitter.

Troopers are working with federal and local law enforcement to investigate the threats.

"Swatting" is when someone makes a prank call to 911 to try to get police, especially SWAT or other emergency personnel, to go to one spot.

There have been reports of such hoaxes happening Thursday in Western New York schools.