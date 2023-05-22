Just like police departments around New York, the State Police look in the mirror and see a problem – the force doesn't look like the communities they serve.

And like many other departments, the agency says it is working to add more diversity to its ranks.

A little more than half of New Yorkers are white, according to 2022 census data.

But according to recent figures released by the State Police, 88% of sworn personnel in the agency are white.

While close to 18% of the state is made up of Black people, that figure among state police is 4.2%.

Across the state, 19.5% of the population is Hispanic/Latinx, compared to 6% of troopers.

The State Police should be trying to mirror in its ranks what is shown in the census about the state's population, Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said.

"At the end, it should just be more reflective of the society we serve," Nigrelli said.

These recent state police statistics are similar to those found in a 2021 Associated Press analysis of the agency's makeup.

Police agencies being disproportionately white compared to the populations they serve is not new, and it is not unique to the State Police.

A 2021 Buffalo News analysis of area law enforcement agencies found a near absence of diversity in the region.

The Buffalo Police Department – which employs the most racial and ethnic minorities as police officers, the 2021 analysis found – had gotten whiter between 2009 and 2019, despite efforts to make the force more diverse.

Police departments in 12 communities had all-white forces, and, outside of Buffalo, there were 19 Black police officers in Erie and Niagara counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

In order to attract more minority applicants in the most recent hiring cycle, the State Police "recruited heavily" in urban areas, and had community engagement activities in those areas in order to build relationships in the community, Nigrelli said.

The agency also spent more money on recruiting, including on an advertising campaign leading up to its 2022 trooper exam. The campaign, which attempted to entice more minority and female candidates, involved meetings with leaders in communities typically underrepresented in law enforcement, as well as recruitment teams attending community events, according to a statement from the Governor's Office from August 2021.

The efforts seemed to pay off.

More Black, Hispanic and Asian candidates applied to be troopers in 2022 than in 2017 for the prior trooper examination, according to the agency.

Though fewer people overall applied to take the trooper exam in 2022, the numbers of candidates who were Hispanic grew from 18% to 25.4%, according to the agency.

Black candidates grew from 13.9% to 19.7%, while Asian candidates grew from 4.1% to 6%, the agency said.

The State Police had been offering an exam every four years, but the 2021 exam was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic also led to the cancellation of two years' worth of recruits attending the academy.

The State Police has a little more than 4,800 sworn members on its payroll, about 700 fewer than what is provided for in their budget.

"We can't hire fast enough to keep up with attrition," Nigrelli said.

The agency plans to hold another exam later this year, Nigrelli added, and will make trooper examinations every two years the new norm.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed hiring 1,000 troopers in four classes, taking a little more than a year, he said.

Making a police force more diverse doesn't happen quickly, but requires a long-term investment, said Henry Smart III, assistant professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

That work begins with departments adding more community policing efforts, including connecting with young people in schools – though the important interaction is when police are not acting in a security role, but having conversations with people and building relationships, Smart said.

While police looking like the communities they serve can secure one layer of trust, those hired also have to align with the values of protection that go along with the policing mission, he said.

"Building trust when people have been hurt is a difficult thing," Smart said.