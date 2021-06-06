State Police probe death in Allegany County

State Police in Amity and the state's Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating a death on Jordan Hill Road in the town of Clarksville in Allegany County, troopers said Sunday.
The death was reported early Sunday morning. The BCI continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, but troopers said no other information would be released at the current time.
Clarksville is in the southwest part of Allegany County, northeast of Olean, and has a population of 1,161 according to the 2010 Census.
